[WATCH] Opposition leader files constitutional application requesting full copy of Egrant inquiry report

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has filed a constitutional application requesting that he be granted a full copy of the Egrant inquiry report.

The report’s conclusions were published by the Attorney General last month, however the full 1,500 remains under wraps.

Addressing journalists outside the courts on Thursday morning, Delia said that he had had filed a constitutional application that was based on two principles.

He said that by not being granted a copy of the inquiry, he was not able to carry out his constitutional role as leader of the Opposition, since important information was being withheld from.

Furthermore, Delia said, his right to freedom of expression, “which includes the right to information” was also being breached.

“This is creating an evident political imbalance because the Labour party in government has tools and information that the Opposition does not have. This is worrying and contrary to what is required of a democratic country.”

Asked about why the PN had remained silent after it was reported that former FIAU manager Jonathan Ferris had been called in for questioning, Delia

“The issue is that first of all it wasn’t only Ferris, and at this stage, I have no information leading me to believe that he was investigated. He was called in for questioning,” Delia said, adding that one could be called in by the police to aid in investigations.

He said that in addition to Ferris, Media.Link chairman Pierre Portelli had also been called in.

“We must be cautious and wait to see what is happening. I have always said that I will base by judgment on facts. When we have these facts in hand we will be able to comment better,” he said.