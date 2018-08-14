Malta International Airport to see busiest day of the year this Sunday

Malta International Airport is anticipating busy days this weekend, seeing a peak on Sunday 19 with around 180 aircraft take-offs and landings, getting an estimated 28,000 passengers to their holiday destination, or back home at the end of their summer break.

August is a popular month for family travel, and indications show that by the end of the month some over 36,000 children will have passed through the terminal. Knowing that travelling with little ones in tow can be challenging, Malta Airport has positioned greeters at different points of the airport to extend a helping hand should this be needed.

A varied programme of passenger initiatives and a whole array of free treats are aimed at keeping holidaymakers entertained and refreshed as they wait for boarding. These initiatives range from musical entertainment provided by the airport’s brand ambassador Joe Roscoe to the distribution of free ice cream and local snacks.

The airport issued guidelines prepared by the airport team to ensure that travellers enjoy the smoothest airport experience possible:

A – Accessories

The airport is not the best place where to make a fashion statement with jewellery, belts, and watches, as these will set off the metal detectors and will have to come off before you go through.

B – Buckles and Laces

Since it is very possible that you are asked to remove your shoes at security, we recommend you opt for shoes you can easily slip out of and slip into again, without having to unbuckle and buckle up or unlace and lace up.

C- Clear Bags

You can carry liquids in your hand luggage provided that each container does not exceed 100 ml and that all of your liquids combined add up to no more than 1 litre. Liquids should be put in a clear bag measuring around 20cm x 20cm, taken out of the hand luggage and passed through the x-ray machine at security. You can also keep your empty water bottle and use it to fill up water for free from our water fountain located at Departures.

Liquid medicines, including syringes and cooling gel packs, can be carried in the hand luggage even if they exceed 100 ml, provided that you have supporting documentation from a medical professional.

D – Devices

Any electronic devices, such as laptops and tablets, you might be carrying in your hand luggage should be taken out at security and passed through the x-ray machine. Be sure that your device is sufficiently charged, as you might be asked to switch it on.

E- Empty Pockets

Coins, keys, mobile phones, and anything else that might be lurking in your pockets will very likely make you beep. Since it is rather inconvenient to empty the contents of your pockets into one of the security trays and put everything back in, it is suggested that you keep your pockets empty until you’re past this point.

F – Food

You can carry food items in your hand luggage, provided that they do not have runny fillings and are not jams, pâtés, or creams. Moreover, when travelling with a baby who is between 0-24 months, you are allowed to carry enough baby food and drinks in your hand luggage for the duration of your trip.

G – Gifts

Gifts can be carried in your hand luggage, but we recommend that you keep these unwrapped as security staff might want to have a closer look at them. If you’ve bought your young nephew a toy gun or a water pistol, you’ll end up disappointing him as these gifts will be confiscated by security personnel.

H – Hair Dryers & Hair Straighteners

No need to worry about bad hair days ruining your holiday snaps, as you can carry both your hair dryer and hair straightener in your hand luggage.