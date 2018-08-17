menu

Young Lea Ellul Sullivan chosen as a Royal Ballet School international scholar

Eleven-year-old ballerina becomes first Maltese person to be handpicked for prestigious programme

17 August 2018, 5:38pm
Lea Ellul Sullivan, an 11-year-old ballerina, has become the first Maltese person to be chosen as an international scholar at the United Kingdom’s Royal Ballet School.

Young Lea received the news that she was handpicked for this prestigious programme, which identifies exceptional talent in young ballet students who live outside the UK, on 28 July, adding another feather to her cap of achievements.

She will join nine other children from around the world who will be given the opportunity to follow the programme without having to live abroad, while at the same time developing her skills all year round. This would then lead to her becoming a full-time student at the school when she turns 15 or 16.

Previously, Lea had been the first Maltese dancer to compete in the Youth American Grand Prix (YAGP), an international competition with entries from all across the world. She managed to reach the YAGP finals twice, placing her amongst the best 50 dancers aged nine to 19 at the New York competition.

Earlier this year, she became one of six to be awarded a scholarship at the American Ballet Theatre - the first Maltese person to receive such an opportunity.

Lea, who has been dancing since she was five, has placed most of her focus on classical, contemporary and lyrical styles. She’s most recently passed her sixth grade examinations with a distinction.

