Labour attracts another financial services practitioner to its EP election list

Noel Cassar is the second new candidate on the Labour list with a background in financial services to submit his nomination for the EP election

maltatoday
24 August 2018, 7:18pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Prospective PL candidate for the EP election, Noel Cassar
The Labour Party’s European Parliament candidate list continues to grow with the latest nomination being that of Noel Cassar, a financial services practitioner.

The 31-year-old from Żejtun announced that he has submitted his nomination for the May 2019 election with the PL.

 Cassar said he will defend Malta’s name and reputation in Brussels if elected. His is the second candidature for the PL from a person working in the financial services sector.

Some weeks ago, Bank of Valletta director James Grech also announced that he had submitted his candidature for the EP election.

Both have never contested an election with the PL.

Cassar works as a manager with a financial company and is a member of the PL’s think-tank, Fondazzjoni Ideat.

His candidacy was endorsed by Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela, European Affairs Parliamentary Secretary Aaron Farrugia and MPs Robert Abela and Silvio Grixti.

