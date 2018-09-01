Operations at Magħtab back to normal, as public is advised to wash fruit and vegetables

Operations at the Magħtab Wasteserv facility have returned to normal following a fire that broke out yesterday morning.

The fire was the result of the auto-combustion of refuse-derived fuel that was being prepared for export. The Civil Protection Department, which was working to control the blaze, said that it would likely take the whole day to full put out.

In a statement on Saturday morning, Wasteserv said that the plant was working as usual. It thanked workers and the Civil Protection Department for working tirelessly to bring operations back to normal.

Wash your fruit and vegetables

Meanwhile, the Superintendent for Public Health stressed that members of the public needed to wash any fruit or vegetables before consumption, or prior to processing or cooking.

It said the information was “being highlighted” in view of the “possible deposits of burnt material on crops in the affected areas”, adding that samples were being collected for analysis.

Any queries can be addressed to the Environmental Health Directorate on 21337333.