menu

Operations at Magħtab back to normal, as public is advised to wash fruit and vegetables

Fires at the plant have been completely extinguished, Wasteserv said on Saturday morning

yannick_pace
1 September 2018, 11:00am
by Yannick Pace
Wasteserv said that operations at the Malta North plant were back to normal
Wasteserv said that operations at the Malta North plant were back to normal

Operations at the Magħtab Wasteserv facility have returned to normal following a fire that broke out yesterday morning.

The fire was the result of the auto-combustion of refuse-derived fuel that was being prepared for export. The Civil Protection Department, which was working to control the blaze, said that it would likely take the whole day to full put out.

In a statement on Saturday morning, Wasteserv said that the plant was working as usual. It thanked workers and the Civil Protection Department for working tirelessly to bring operations back to normal.

READ MORE: Magħtab fire: Waste went up in flames 'spontaneously'

Wash your fruit and vegetables

Meanwhile, the Superintendent for Public Health stressed that members of the public needed to wash any fruit or vegetables before consumption, or prior to processing or cooking.

It said the information was “being highlighted” in view of the “possible deposits of burnt material on crops in the affected areas”, adding that samples were being collected for analysis.

Any queries can be addressed to the Environmental Health Directorate on 21337333.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
Nationalist Party announces Independence Day activities
National

Nationalist Party announces Independence Day activities
David Hudson
10 kilometres of new roads in rural areas completed since May
National

10 kilometres of new roads in rural areas completed since May
David Hudson
Operations at Magħtab back to normal, as public is advised to wash fruit and vegetables
National

Operations at Magħtab back to normal, as public is advised to wash fruit and vegetables
Yannick Pace
Government tells Caruana Galizia family’s UK lawyers that legal opinion contains ‘incorrect information’
National

Government tells Caruana Galizia family’s UK lawyers that legal opinion contains ‘incorrect information’
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe