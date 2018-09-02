Veteran PN journalist Dione Borg confirms European elections candidature

Veteran Nationalist Party media journalist Dione Borg has announced his candidature for the upcoming European Parliament elections, on the PN ticket.

Borg, who is a long-time PN activist, said on Facebook that, after having worked in politics since the 1980s, he was determined to continue with his efforts within the party.

Today’s MaltaToday reported that Borg, one of the Nationalist Party’s most familiar faces, would be contesting the 2019 MEP elections pending approval by the PN’s administrative council.

Writing on his profile on the social network, Borg said today that he had met with party leader Adrian Delia and secretary general Clyde Puli, and had accepted their request for him to offer his services as a European elections candidate.

“Along with my fellow candidates, I will be presenting the people with proposals, ideas and courage,” he said, “Nothing is going to discourage us.”

Borg, 53, of Attard, is also the author of the book Libertà Mhedda, where he documented abuse by Labour government in the 1980s.

In recent months he became a more active voice on social media, having commented on the factionalism that has split the PN since the election of Adrian Delia as leader.