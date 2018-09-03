menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised after running over man who allegedly tried to rob him

The motorcyclist was on his way to deliver food 

3 September 2018, 1:01pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A motorcyclist who was on his way to deliver food, has sustained injuries as a result of running over a Libyan man who tried to stop him in the middle of the road.

The incident happened at around 9.00 in the evening on Sunday. 

The Libyan man was wielding a knife according to police reports. 

The man allegedly ran out to the middle of the road in an attempt to rob the motorcyclist. 

The motorcyclist was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital. 

