Nationwide cleanup day estimated to collect 50 to 60 tons of waste

Let’s do It Malta will be undertaking the mammoth task of cleaning up around 70 sites around Malta and Gozo in an clean up estimated to collect some 50 to 60 tonnes of waste. The cleanup will be taking place on the 15 September as part of World Cleanup Day.

Let’s do it Malta is administered by three individual organisations, Malta Cleanup, Get trashed Malta and the Gaia Foundation.

The nationwide event, which will involve some 1,800 volunteers and will see the involvement of a large number of local companies and organisations, as well as Wasteserv, the Environment ministry and Ambjent Malta.

Let’s do it Malta, is organising a series of individual events in each participating locality, with leaders assigned to each area.

Cami Appelgren, a spokesperson for Let’s do it Malta, told MaltaToday that all sort of rubbish is expected to be collected.

“We are expecting a whole range of waste to be picked up, from small plastic bottles to sofas and fridges. You never know what we’ll find,” Appelgren said.

Volunteers from Let’s do it Malta will also be present during the Malta Pride March.

The volunteers will be handing out bamboo straws in exchange for empty plastic water bottles, in an effort to educate people about the harm of single-use plastics.

Volunteers during the cleanups will also be encouraged to bring with them reusable gloves and water bottles, in a continued effort to reduce single-use plastics.