President’s Solidarity Fun Run celebrates 10-year anniversary

In what was described as a celebration of solidarity, unity and generosity, thousands took to the street for the 10th edition of the President’s Solidarity Fun in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

The President of Malta, Marie Louise Coleiro accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Opposition Leader Adrian Delia lead the crowd from the front.

Thousands met up at the usual starting points, many in groups, in Santa Venera, Rabat, Paola and the University, to walk 5 kilometres or run 11 kilometres to St George’s Square in Valletta.

Addressing the crowd in St George’s Square Valletta, the President hailed the crowd’s efforts in demonstrating the Maltese value of solidarity.

“Through your attendance and participation, you have shown the values passed down from our ancestors – the values of generosity, solidarity, respect and love. These values bring us closer together,” Coleiro Preca addressed the crowd.

The President thanked those involved in the organisation of the event including the Armed Forces of Malta, Malta Community Chest Fund volunteers and the organisational committee lead by Mark Cutajar.

The Fun Run kicked off a series of events which reach their peak during Istrina 2018, with the President stressing on the expenses involved in specialised chemotherapy which are amounting to a monthly expense of €800,000.

BNF Bank has supported the annual event for the 10th consecutive year, with chairman Michael Frendo hailing the event as another ‘resounding success’.

“Together we have again mobilised people and channelled significant funds to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which will be distributed to needy charitable organisations after L-Istrina,” Frendo said.

BNF’s collaboration with the Office of the President began way back in 2008 during the first ever solidarity fun, and 10 years on attendance to the yearly event has quadrupled.

“We believed in the Fun Run from the very start. Together with the Office of the Presidentand the many groups involved in itsorganisation, we built an institutional event that’s part of Malta’s annual calendar. Looking back at ten years of achievement is truly one proud moment!” Frendo said.