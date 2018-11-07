Regional Road to be expanded to six lanes in new €7m project

The stretch of Regional Road between the Santa Venera tunnels and the tunnels in Tal-Qroqq is to be expanded to six lanes, with three lanes in each direction, transport minister Ian Borg announced today.

Borg said that the €7 million project was part of plans for a major transport network linking the northern region with the south.

“Following the work carried out on the Coast Road, the Kappara junction, the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass and the ongoing works on the Marsa junction, it is now time to address the stretch of Regional Road between the Tal-Qroqq and Santa Venera tunnels,” he said.

The minister said that several intersections along the stretch of road would also be improved to further improve efficiency and safety for the thousands of commuters who use it everyday.

The new northbound lane is expected to provide easier and safer access from the slip road linking Valley Road in Msida, Old Railway Road in Birkirkara and Kappillan Mifsud Road to Regional Road. It would also make it easier to exit Regional Road onto the slip road leading to the Birkirkara Bypass, Mater Dei Hospital and the University of Malta.

The additional southbound lane will make provide easier access onto Regional Road from the slip road near the skate park in Tal-Qroqq. This new lane will replace the existing short slip road and run all the way to Santa Venera, providing easier exit onto Old Railway Road, Valley Road and Kappillan Mifsud Road.

Borg said that a new bridge will be built to replace the existing bridge that runs over Valley Road and which was built in the 1970s.

It is estimated the new project will add 1.1km of road lanes to Regional Road.