menu

Regional Road to be expanded to six lanes in new €7m project

The stretch of Regional Road between the Santa Venera tunnels and the tunnels in Tal-Qroqq is to be expanded to six lanes in a new €7 million project announced today

paul_cocks
7 November 2018, 5:09pm
by Paul Cocks
Regional Road is to get an additional lane for north- and south-bound traffic
Regional Road is to get an additional lane for north- and south-bound traffic

The stretch of Regional Road between the Santa Venera tunnels and the tunnels in Tal-Qroqq is to be expanded to six lanes, with three lanes in each direction, transport minister Ian Borg announced today.

Borg said that the €7 million project was part of plans for a major transport network linking the northern region with the south.

“Following the work carried out on the Coast Road, the Kappara junction, the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass and the ongoing works on the Marsa junction, it is now time to address the stretch of Regional Road between the Tal-Qroqq and Santa Venera tunnels,” he said.

The work will cover the stretch of Regional Road between the Santa Venera tunnels and the tunnels in Tal-Qroqq
The work will cover the stretch of Regional Road between the Santa Venera tunnels and the tunnels in Tal-Qroqq

The minister said that several intersections along the stretch of road would also be improved to further improve efficiency and safety for the thousands of commuters who use it everyday.

The new northbound lane is expected to provide easier and safer access from the slip road linking Valley Road in Msida, Old Railway Road in Birkirkara and Kappillan Mifsud Road to Regional Road. It would also make it easier to exit Regional Road onto the slip road leading to the Birkirkara Bypass, Mater Dei Hospital and the University of Malta.

The additional southbound lane will make provide easier access onto Regional Road from the slip road near the skate park in Tal-Qroqq. This new lane will replace the existing short slip road and run all the way to Santa Venera, providing easier exit onto Old Railway Road, Valley Road and Kappillan Mifsud Road.

Borg said that a new bridge will be built to replace the existing bridge that runs over Valley Road and which was built in the 1970s.

It is estimated the new project will add 1.1km of road lanes to Regional Road.

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
More in National
Elderly lady sustains serious injuries from vehicle knockdown
National

Elderly lady sustains serious injuries from vehicle knockdown
David Hudson
Crew sickness causes Air Malta flight delays
National

Crew sickness causes Air Malta flight delays
Kurt Sansone
Regional Road to be expanded to six lanes in new €7m project
National

Regional Road to be expanded to six lanes in new €7m project
Paul Cocks
Libya-bound containers stopped at Freeport over cigarette smuggling
National

Libya-bound containers stopped at Freeport over cigarette smuggling
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe