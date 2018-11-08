Labour supply up by over 5% in June 2018, 205,000 in full-time employment

The labour supply of full-time workers increased by 5.1% in June 2018, over a period of one year, with more than 205,000 people in employment.

This information emerged from figures published by the Nationalist Statistics Office, based on data provided by Jobsplus, which show that there was an increase of over 10,000 in the full-time gainfully occupied population in June this year, compared to the same period in 2017.

The increase in employment was registered mostly in the areas of professional, scientific and technical activities and administrative and support services.

The statistics also showed that in May 2018, the number of registered unemployed persons decreased by almost 29%, reaching 1,791, compared to a year earlier.

Full-time employment

Registered full-time employment in the private sector rose by 9,530 persons to almost 157,00, in this period. Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,140 persons to over 47,000.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 1,175 when compared to June 2017, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 9,492.

Full-time employment for males and females went up by 4.5% and 7.2% respectively over 2017 levels.

Part-time work

Part-time employment in June 2018 went up by 4.0 % when compared to a year earlier.

The sectors that contributed most to the overall increase were professional, scientific and technical activities and arts, entertainment and recreation.

Administrative and support services, however, registered a drop of 327 when compared to June 2017.

In June 2018, the number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to over 27,000, up by nearly 8% compared to the corresponding month in 2017.

Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled close to 37,000, up by more than 1% compared to the same period the previous year.