menu

[WATCH] Women ‘work for free’ from 18 November as a result of the gender pay gap

Social and workplace constraints mean women earn an hourly-rate that is on average 11% less than men

kurt_sansone
12 November 2018, 11:59am
by Kurt Sansone
Malta's gender pay gap stands at 11%
Malta's gender pay gap stands at 11%
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca: The gender pay gap is not a straightforward issue so it requires our full engagement.
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca: The gender pay gap is not a straightforward issue so it requires our full engagement.

For every €1 a man earns, a woman gets just 89c, a situation that was preventing the island from achieving a fully inclusive economy, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said.

The data highlighting the disparity between men and women comes from the National Statistics Office and a renewed spotlight was shed on the problem this morning with the unveiling of a video to raise awareness on the matter.

The video was launched just ahead of 18 November - Malta’s Equal Pay Day - which symbolically marks the day when women in Malta effectively start working for free for the rest of the year.

In the UK, women set up automated email replies saying: “I’m out of office until 2019”, to draw attention to the country’s gender pay gap.

The average hourly rate for women in Malta is 11% less than that for men. The gender pay gap is a more complex calculation that factors in other aspects that drag down women’s earnings.

The gender pay gap is defined as the difference between the average gross hourly earnings of men and women, which includes overtime, bonuses, and other perks, all expressed as a percentage of the average gross of the yearly earnings of men.

Coleiro Preca called for a society that fully respected women’s dignity. “This video is intended to create awareness about the complex factors contributing towards the gender pay gap. I hope that after watching this video, many will feel empowered to achieve practical solutions for gender equality,” she said.

The video forms part of a project pushed by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society.

The video was an initiative by V Squared Media, done in collaboration with EY Malta, with the support of the Centre for Labour Studies at the University of Malta, the National Statistics Office, and emPOWer: Platform of Organisations for Women.

Rachel Cachia, director at V Squared Media, said that as a female-led company passionate about gender equality, she felt it was important to make a contribution towards raising awareness of the gender pay gap at a national level. 

“We need to promote greater participation of women at company decision-making levels, through supportive and transparent company structures, and by encouraging more female entrepreneurship,” she said.

Francesca Fenech Conti, a women’s rights activist and founder of the Facebook Group Women for Women, said companies must be encouraged to be more gender fair. “We should showcase and promote the ones practising transparent, and fair management,” she added.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Unravelling the 17 Black mystery
National

Unravelling the 17 Black mystery
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Women ‘work for free’ from 18 November as a result of the gender pay gap
National

[WATCH] Women ‘work for free’ from 18 November as a result of the gender pay gap
Kurt Sansone
French spies inside an ordinary Maltese house: how DGSE tracked weapons in Libya from Balzan
National

French spies inside an ordinary Maltese house: how DGSE tracked weapons in Libya from Balzan
David Hudson
Disruptions to Gozo ferry service expected on Monday morning
National

Disruptions to Gozo ferry service expected on Monday morning
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe