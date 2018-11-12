[WATCH] New standards commissioner George Hyzler promises not to take orders from anyone

In his role as standards commissioner, George Hyzler is tasked to scrutinise MPs

George Hyzler is Malta’s first standards commissioner having been sworn in this afternoon.

Hyzler, a former MP and parliamentary secretary, promised that he would be taking orders from no one in fulfilling his role. “I will be doing what I think is right,” he told journalists after the swearing in ceremony at the Palace in Valletta.

Hyzler’s role is independent of the government and he will be tasked to scrutinise the behaviour of parliamentarians. However, the law precludes him from investigating matters that happened before 30 October.

Hyzler was nominated by Opposition leader Adrian Delia and accepted by the Prime Minister. He was elected by unanimous approval in Parliament. The standards commissioner requires at least a two-thirds majority.

Hyzler said it was his aim to instil a culture whereby MPs are scrutinised by his office.

"This is a new office and we don’t have the benefit of being able to refer to what previous holders of the post have done," he said, acknowledging that people had strong expectations for this new role.

He went on to speak of his satisfaction at being appointed by unanimous agreement in Parliament.

"I am very satisfied that there was unanimous agreement to appoint me, and had this not been so, I don’t think I would have accepted the role,” Hyzler said.

Asked what would he have done had the Panama Papers revelations taken place during his tenure, Hyzler reiterated that he could not act on anything that happened before his appointment.

"It would not be correct for me to comment on something, which I haven't investigated and about which I don’t know all the facts. But had it happened now, it would be my job to investigate it,” Hyzler said.