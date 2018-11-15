[WATCH] Occupy Justice ask police to investigate Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech

Activists from the group Occupy Justice have filed a police report at the Valletta police station asking for an investigation into Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, the prime minister's Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The civil socity group called for the investigation following the revelations made by Reuters and Times of Malta last week that the Dubai company 17 Black was owned by Fenech.

“We are here today because this is a matter of national concern. These are facts of a disgusting case of money laundering,” the group said.

“In view of the damning revelations last week, Maltese citizens expected resignations on the spot. There were none.”

At the very least, Maltese citizens expected the Malta policeforce to jump into action and kick start an intense investigation, they emphasised, but instead none was taken.

In view of this, they said they have lodged a formal report at the Valletta Police Station, to “once again remind the Malta Police Force that its job is to make sure that the law is upheld”.

The group said the revelations regarding Fenech pointed to “Malta’s most blatant case of money laundering” involving members of Joseph Muscat’s government.

Fenech, from the Tumas Group, is a director and investor in the Electrogas consortium that won the gas power station tender three years ago. He was identified as the owner of 17 Black, a company that was listed as a target client of the Panama companies set up by Mizzi and Schembri.

READ MORE: Gasan Group CEO had ‘no idea’ about 17 Black

Reuters said that Fenech was named as the owner of 17 Black in a report by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit that was allegedly passed on to the police for further investigation for money laundering earlier this year. The news agency also said that Fenech's name appeared in banking documents it had reviewed.

Fenech neither confirmed nor denied he was the owner of 17 Black when confronted by Reuters but insisted there was no wrongdoing.

READ MORE: 17 Black | Five holes in Joseph Muscat’s delaying tactic