PN to focus on economic strategy which empowers all of society - Kristy Debono

The Nationalist Party will embark on an economic strategy which focuses on the long-term, PN General Council President Kristy Debono has said.

Addressing the party's General Council, Debono said that the party’s policies will be built on three foundations. “A long-term economic vision, the fight against corruption and the creation of wealth which is enjoyed by everyone in society, will be the pillars on which we will build our politics.”

Debono said that in order for the country to have a solid long-term economic vision, the country’s leaders must look to invest in serious sectors rather than precariousness and cheap labour. “This economic vision boils down to a serious banking system which doesn’t expand through money laundering,” she said.

“The fight against corruption must continue, as only the corrupt and criminal progress with corruption.”

The PN General Council President said that before the election, the Labour Party (PL) had campaigned on the need of a power station, which in turn turned out to be a strategy for a small group of people to make money.

“A society which cares means a society which collectively gains from economic growth,” Debono said.

Debono said that financial poverty, the list of people applying for social housing, people sleeping in garages, hospital waiting times and nominal pensions would be all reduced in a society that cares. “We must help young people to get into the property market as well as start properly addressing the issue of early school leavers. Tackling these issues would make us truly a society which cares,” Debono said.

On immigration, the PN MP said that the country must have a long-term plan which respects the geographical limits that it has. The current government bases its economic vision on increasing population numbers, rather than production Debono said.

“The PN had the option to leave everything as it was, but chooses to elect leaders which steer the country into a long-term future,” she said. “Unlike the PL, the PN doesn’t put forward a 10-year plan and leaves, instead we want to leave behind us a legacy which is enjoyed by all Maltese.”

Debono concluded by saying that voters must not only choose the PN because of the corrupt decisions taken by the government, but because they believe in the party’s solid political vision.