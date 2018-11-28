Malta airport multi-storey car park will provide 1,300 spaces by 2020

Malta International Airport will kick off works on the construction of a multi-storey car park on Monday, investing €20 million in the creation of additional parking spaces on the airport campus by 2020.

The new car park is expected to further improve the guest experience through the introduction of 1,300 covered parking spaces, sheltering users’ vehicles from the elements. An underground tunnel, connecting the new parking village to the main terminal building will also be constructed as part of this multi-million project.

In addition to boosting the airport’s current parking capacity, the building will provide space for more car rental companies to operate from a centralised area, thus making the pick-up and drop-off of a rental vehicle a much smoother process for passengers travelling through Malta International Airport.

In line with its pledge to minimise its carbon footprint through the generation of clean energy, the company will be putting the rooftop of the new parking village to good use, by installing a 1,000 kWp photovoltaic system.

The new building will replace the present staff and stakeholder car park, with works on this project affecting over 2,000 users who currently park within the area earmarked for development. To limit the inconvenience caused, Malta International Airport has secured a temporary parking area, as close to the terminal building as possible, which can be used by employees and stakeholders for free for the duration of this project.

While this temporary area is within walking distance from the terminal, Malta International Airport will be providing car park users with a complimentary shuttle bus service. Airport employees will also have the opportunity to park and pedal to the terminal. NextBike stations have, in fact, been installed on site and can be used by airport employees and stakeholders free of charge.

“As with every ambitious undertaking, the inconvenience caused by this construction project will not be negligible, and for this I would like to apologise to all those who will be impacted. However, I would also like to appeal to our stakeholders and guests to look at this as a growing pain, without which we cannot continue to develop our airport into a better place for travellers, visitors, and employees working at the airport,” said MIA CEO Alan Borg.

Mr Borg went on to thank all stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation in bringing this much-needed project a step closer to fruition.