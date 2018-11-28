Migrant rescue groups urge Spain not to send 12 rescued migrants back to Libya

The 12 people rescued by the Spanish fishing boat Nuestra Madre de Lorto on Friday are stranded at sea as Spain negotiates their return to Libya, a move criticised by rescue NGOs.

United4Med, an alliance between Open Arms, Sea Watch and Mediterranea condemned the negotiations between European countries and Libya to return rescued individuals back to the north African state, insisting this would be a violation of international law and "a step toward neglecting human rights at sea".

The alliance said that Libya is not a safe harbour and never signed the Geneva Convention that protects refugee rights.

“The European Union and its member states have the obligation not to authorise the disembarkation of people in a country where there have been repeated systematic violations of human rights, torture and trafficking of people,” the alliance said.

The Spanish fishing vessel #NuestraMadredeLoreto is stranded with 12 survivors of a shipwreck on board. MRCC Spain is considering landing in Libya, against non-return advisory @UNHCRLibya.

We are calling for a solution to yet another standoff on the backs of migrants.#United4Med pic.twitter.com/2zgupxbw6f — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) November 27, 2018

The UNHCR has also issued a "non-return advisory" for Libya, considering this country, together with Yemen, as a place where vulnerable people cannot be returned back to.

The alliance said Spain should ask Italy and Malta to open their ports and comply with international conventions they are a party to.

It also said that all governments should defend the right to life above all, instead of blaming those who do defend it.

“We demand that the situation of Nuestra Madre de Loreto will be solved as quickly as possible for the safety and wellbeing of the rescued people and the crew. We also express public support and compliance with the behavior of the fishermen of the vessel. Their refusal to bring these people back to Libya means that this case will not represent a dangerous precedent for similar situations in the future.”

Simultaneously, the Maltese government issued a statement on Monday saying that the last group of migrants that had disembarked in Malta from the Aquarius, and other vessels in August, had departed Malta for relocation in Germany.