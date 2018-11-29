Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in traffic accident in Marsa

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries during a traffic accident in Marsa on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at 7.50am in Triq Dicembru 13 in Marsa.

The motorcycle, a Kawasaki, driven by a 46-year-old man from Brikirkara, appears to have collided with a car driven by a 43-year-old man from Zabbar. The latter did not suffer from any injuries.

An ambulance was called on site, to take the victim to Mater Dei Hospital to be treated for the injuries.

An investigation is currently ongoing.