Avoid Aldo Moro road in Marsa between 7pm and 6am
The northbound carriageways of Aldo Moro road will be closed for resurfacing works
Contractors will be laying the topmost asphalt layer of the new six-lane northbound carriageway of Triq Aldo Moro in Marsa this evening, Infrastructure Malta said.
The northbound lanes will be closed for traffic between 7pm tonight and 6am, the following morning.
Motorists travelling to the north from the south are advised to find alternative routes.
Infrastructure Malta said the new lanes were built as part of the Marsa junction project.
