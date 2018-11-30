menu

[WATCH] 800 tonnes of asphalt used in overnight resurfacing of Marsa road

The Marsa junction project now enters the more complicated stage when work on the construction of seven flyovers is expected to start

maltatoday
30 November 2018, 9:52am
by MaltaToday Staff
Aldo Moro Road in Marsa is now a 10-lane thoroughfare that will link to the multi-level junction project near the former shipbuilding roundabout
Aldo Moro Road in Marsa is now a 10-lane thoroughfare that will link to the multi-level junction project near the former shipbuilding roundabout

Road workers used 800 tonnes of asphalt in one night to resurface the northbound carriageway of Aldo Moro Road in Marsa as the junction project now enters its next phase.

The resurfacing brings to an end that part of the project that saw the widening of Aldo Moro Road, which now has a total of 10 lanes - four southbound lanes and six northbound lanes.

The northbound carriageway was given its final coating of asphalt in an overnight operation
The northbound carriageway was given its final coating of asphalt in an overnight operation

The project now enters its more complicated phase as work will start on the construction of seven flyovers to ensure the continuous flow of traffic in all directions from the four major roads that meet in the area.

The flyovers will be built by Turkish firm Ayhanlar Yol Asfaltlama, which won the €40 million tender earlier this year.

More in National
Occupy Justice turns down Adrian Delia’s advances
National

Occupy Justice turns down Adrian Delia’s advances
Kurt Sansone
A quarter of people with HIV in Malta are unaware they are infected
National

A quarter of people with HIV in Malta are unaware they are infected
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Muscat claims unions have misunderstood public service law
National

[WATCH] Muscat claims unions have misunderstood public service law
David Hudson
[WATCH] 800 tonnes of asphalt used in overnight resurfacing of Marsa road
National

[WATCH] 800 tonnes of asphalt used in overnight resurfacing of Marsa road
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe