[WATCH] 800 tonnes of asphalt used in overnight resurfacing of Marsa road

Road workers used 800 tonnes of asphalt in one night to resurface the northbound carriageway of Aldo Moro Road in Marsa as the junction project now enters its next phase.

The resurfacing brings to an end that part of the project that saw the widening of Aldo Moro Road, which now has a total of 10 lanes - four southbound lanes and six northbound lanes.

The project now enters its more complicated phase as work will start on the construction of seven flyovers to ensure the continuous flow of traffic in all directions from the four major roads that meet in the area.

The flyovers will be built by Turkish firm Ayhanlar Yol Asfaltlama, which won the €40 million tender earlier this year.