Democratic Party aligns itself with Caruana Galizia family over call for public inquiry

The Democratic Party wants an independent inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder to be conducted by a panel composed of individuals with no political or government links.

The PD said that such a panel could also include “respected international judges” to ensure impartiality.

PD leader Godfrey Farrugia said the party supported the legal opinion given to the Caruana Galizia family that such an inquiry should be set up in line with the European Convention of Human Rights.

To this end, the PD is opposed to the Nationalist Party’s parliamentary motion calling for an inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder because it calls on the Prime Minister to set it up.

“As it stands, we are opposed to the PN’s motion because it falls short of the required standard, but remain committed to identifying solutions,” Farrugia said.

He added that the PD would be making its own proposal over the course of the coming days and invited “all members of Parliament of goodwill to come forward and work together in a spirit of national unity to deliver the lasting change this country needs”.

On Friday, international human rights lawyers representing the Caruana Galizia family gave the Prime Minister a final notice, asking him to set up an independent inquiry as outlined by the human rights convention. Failure to do so would result in a court case being opened.

The government has so far rejected calls for a separate inquiry into the murder, insisting this was not necessary at this stage while investigations were still going on.

Three men stand accused with Caruana Galizia’s murder but police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing in a bid to identify the people who commissioned the assassination.

The Attorney General has advised the government that a fresh inquiry is best held after investigations are over.

In a statement this morning, the PD reiterated its full support to the conclusions of the legal experts assisting the Caruana Galizia family.

“Our party always wanted truth, justice and lasting change. We never wavered. The murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia exposed the failures of the state to protect human life and had a chilling effect on media freedom in Malta. We must change. A public inquiry based on the model recommended by Gallagher and Murphy is a progressive solution and is the best route to deliver lasting change,” Farrugia said.

PD MP Marlene Farrugia recalled that the Prime Minister had promised to leave no stone unturned in seeking the truth behind Caruana Galizia’s murder. “Our party would have preferred the Prime Minister to establish such an inquiry right away,” she added.