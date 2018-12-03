[WATCH] Alleged investigation on Adrian Delia is Castille spin - PN Secretary General

Media reports of a money laundering investigation into Adrian Delia were today dismissed by the Nationalist Party’s secretary general as merely spin generated and purposefully leaked by the government.

Clyde Puli insisted that it wasn’t the Opposition leader himself who was being investigated, but only a person he was linked to.

The Sunday Times of Malta reported yesterday that Delia’s alleged involvement in a London-based prostitution racket was under scrutiny as part of a money laundering investigation.

When asked whether Delia – who has repeatedly called for the resignations of Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s chief of Staff Keith Schembri, following reports that they are under investigation – should apply this same reasoning to his own case, Puli said the matter in question only concerned “a client of a client of Delia’s”.

“Delia is categorically denying everything – and it allegedly happened 14 years ago when he wasn’t in politics,” Puli said. “There is no proof, just spin. In the case of Mizzi and Schembri and 17 Black, there are facts which concern them and which are crystal clear, and these demand political responsibility.”

Puli added that the party leader had to date not been informed that there is any ongoing investigation on him.