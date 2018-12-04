‘Malta must redouble efforts to identity masterminds in Caruana Galizia murder’

Nine international freedom of expression, press freedom, and professional journalists’ organisations have demanded a redoubling of efforts in finding who commissioned the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a statement, the organisations condemned what they said was a “lack of justice” for Caruana Galizia one year after three arrests were made in connection with the case.

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb that detonated near her home in Bidnija, Malta on 16 October 2017.

On 4 December 2017, 10 people were arrested in connection with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, of whom three men were charged with murder, the criminal use of explosives, criminal conspiracy, and involvement in organised crime.

“However, a full year later, the three men have still not yet been brought to trial, and the investigation has failed to yield any further tangible results,” Reporters Without Borders director Rebecca Vincent said.

The accused have been charged in court and are currently undergoing a compilation of evidence procedure, although they have mounted constitutional challenges in a bid to delay the ongoing process.

“We reiterate our support for the Caruana Galizia family’s call for a public inquiry into whether Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination could have been prevented, and to determine whether any changes to law, policies, or practices are required in order to protect the lives of journalists in Malta. We again urge Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to establish without delay an inquiry in line with the Third Opinion published on 30 November by Bhatt Murphy Solicitors and Doughty Street Chambers,” Vincent said.

The organisations insisted that freedom of expression in Malta was deteriorating, citing as an example the Maltese authorities’ action to prevent supporters from congregating around the protest memorial honouring Caruana Galizia; or libel suits that were filed against Caruana Galizia, now assumed by her heirs, that have not been retracted since her assassination.

“We again urge the Maltese authorities to redouble efforts to identify and prosecute all those involved in the assassination of Caruana Galizia, including the masterminds behind the attack; immediately establish a public inquiry into whether Caruana Galizia’s assassination could have been prevented and whether lessons can be learned for the future; [and] cease all forms of attack against Caruana Galizia posthumously...”

The statement was signed by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the Committee to Protect Journalists, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), European Federation of Journalists, International Press Institute, IFEX, Index on Censorship, PEN America and PEN International.