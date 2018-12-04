Auditor General will clarify ‘misconceptions’ on Electrogas report in parliamentary committee

The Auditor General has taken note of the criticism directed towards his office over the Electrogas report but will only address the issues in Parliament’s public accounts committee.

The National Audit Office’s voluminous report on the contract awarded by Enemalta for the construction and operation of a gas power station has been used by either political side to claim some sort of victory.

However, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said that he “respectfully disagrees” with the analysis undertaken by the NAO when it compared the price of electricity from the new power station with that bought off the interconnector.

The NAO report found that the price of electricity from the gas power station was 80% more expensive, an assertion rejected by Enemalta on a number of technical grounds.

In an uncharacteristic statement released this morning the Auditor General said the discussion generated by the report, including yesterday’s parliamentary debate, contributed to the NAO’s core objectives to safeguard public funds and promote good governance.

“It is within this context that the office has closely followed all that has been stated and reported in the media subsequent to the publication of its report and criticism directed towards the office was duly taken note of. At this stage, this office looks forward to clarifying misconceptions through the public accounts committee, the forum intended for the objective discussion of the office’s reports,” the Auditor General said.

NAO reports are discussed in Parliament’s public accounts committee, which is the only committee chaired by the Opposition despite the government enjoying a majority of members.