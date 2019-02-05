menu

PN says more teachers’ will resign unless government takes school security seriously

The call comes after the police had to be called in to a school for the second time this week   

yannick_pace
5 February 2019, 5:07pm
by Yannick Pace
The PN called on the government to start 'taking security at schools seriously' following reports of a second student attack in as many days (File Photo)
The Nationalist Party has called on the government to “take all the necessary measures to take teachers’ security seriously” or face more teachers’ resignation.

The PN’s call follows reports of another incident at a school which required the assistance of the police.

A police spokesperson confirmed that their assistance was requested this afternoon at St Ignatius College in Qormi, after a student got into a heated argument with one of his teachers. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Yesterday, the police had to be called in when a fight between students at the Pembroke secondary school ended up involving their parents as well.

“While condemning every form of violence in schools, both against teachers and students, the Nationalist Party is reiterating that unless the government formulates a plan and starts taking security at schools seriously, the country will keep seeing an increase in teacher resignations,” the PN said.

Furthermore, it added that the government also wasn’t doing enough to create incentives for students to pursue a career in education.

It was time, the PN said, for the government to shift from rhetoric to concrete actions.

