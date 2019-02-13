Former Nationalist MP Lino Gauci Borda dies at 82

Former Nationalist MP Lino Gauci Borda has died at the age of 82.

Gauci Borda, a family GP, was born in Sliema and lived the majority of his life in Fleur-de-Lys. He graduated as a doctor in 1961 and served as a general practitioner.

He stood for election as a PN candidate in 1971 and was elected in 1976 for the first time. Gauci Borda also served on the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Gauci Borda served in parliament until 1994, when he resigned after the newspaper Alternattiva published a story showing that he held an investment account in the UK with £48,000, that he never declared for income tax purposes.

Gauci Borda was known as a car enthusiast for his appreciation for vintage cars. He was also the president of the Old Motors Club for 16 years, and became an honorary president, along with playing an important part in acquiring a property for the club in Mosta.

PN General secretary Clyde Puli, and former PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami described Gauci Borda as ‘a true gentleman’ after the news broke on Wednesday morning.