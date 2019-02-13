menu

Cashier at Żabbar sweet shop held up at knife point

A hooded man made off with money after threatening a sweet shop cashier with a knife

13 February 2019, 6:20pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Police are investigating a robbery from a Zabbar sweet shop
Police are looking for man who robbed a 19-year-old cashier at knife point in a Żabbar sweet shop on Wednesday afternoon.

The hooded man made off with an undisclosed sum of money after threatening the woman.

The police said the robbery took place at around 3pm in Triq San Duminku.

Duty Magistrate Charmaine Galea is holding an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

