More rescued migrants relocated to France

This is the second group of migrants to have been relocated in the space of a week

karl_azzopardi
14 February 2019, 3:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The migrants leaving Malta on Thursday morning
A number of migrants, part of whom arrived in Malta on the Sea-Watch 3 and the Albrecht Penck in January, together with others who had been rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta last December, were on Thursday morning relocated to France.

This is the second group of migrants to have been relocated in the space of a week, with two groups having already left to France and Luxembourg last Thursday.

The relocation processes are the result of an ad hoc agreement struck between the European Commission, Malta and other EU states, following the incident concerning the Sea-Watch 3 and Albrecht Penck early in January.

During their time in Malta, the migrants were assisted by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Maltese authorities and officials from the French Embassy.

