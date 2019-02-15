[WATCH] Animal activists ‘apologise’ to pigs on their way to slaughter at Marsa abattoir

Vegans make stand outside Marsa abattoir as pigs go to slaughter

Activists from animal rights group Animal Liberation Malta turned up outside the public abattoir in Marsa on Friday morning in a peaceful protest against the slaughter of pigs.

In a video uploaded to the group’s Facebook page, a representative of the group can be seen patting pigs in a truck waiting outside the abattoir.

“We’re just saying hello to the pigs. It is a shame what is going to happen to them, they are such beautiful animals, there’s no reason to kill them,” the activist can be seen telling the truck’s bewildered driver.

The driver responded by telling the activists: “we’re not going to kill them, we’re taking them for slaughter.”

While patting one of the pigs, the activist looks at the camera and says that this is probably the only time the animals have received love. “For a ham sandwich, is it worth it?”

Though it can’t be seen on camera, the group claimed they had been assaulted by one of the truck drivers.

“We were physically assaulted by a truck driver and security guard, despite not breaking any laws, resulting in around 15 police showing up, which both we and they had called. The police said we had done nothing wrong and had every right to be there and film. They asked us if we wanted to press charges but we decided not to,” the post read.

The group promised its followers that it would be going to the abattoir frequently to document “the last moments of these innocent victims”.