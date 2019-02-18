Infrastructure minister announces call for offers for rebuilding of 170 roads

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Monday that the government was issuing a call for offers for the rebuilding of 170 residential roads in several localities across Malta (see full list below).

Addressing a press conference together with Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Silvio Parnis, Borg noted that work on the first 31 roads out of 120 included in a similar call a few weeks ago had already commenced. Five different consortia were carrying out the works, the minister said.

“We’re visiting the roads less than a month after we began works, which not only included a layer of asphalt, but also the installation of services, the building of foundations and the building of pavements,” Borg said.

He said the works would contribute to a “more appropriate environment that befits every family and resident”.

The new call, the minister said, will see the 170 roads divided into six sets which will result in a total of 52 new kilometres of roads and 85 kilometres of pavements.

Borg said the work would include investments in the replacement and extension of services where necessary, work on pavements and storm water systems, foundations, asphalt and even signage and safety systems”

The works, he said, were further evidence of the government delivering on its pledge to invest €700 million in the country’s road network.

The minister stressed that in issuing contracts for the works, Infrastructure Malta will again bind bidders to “confirm their technical ability to finish the work within the stipulated timeframes and at the set quality and safety standards”.

He added that contractors delaying works without justification were being fined while work that was not up to standard was being redone at the contractor’s expense.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government and Communities Silvio Parnis work on the country’s roads was bringing a “much-needed change” to the country’s roads, adding that local councils have a crucial role in this change.

This, he said, was because local government was the bridge between the residents and the central government, adding that the works had already left a positive effect on people’s lives.

The roads that are part of the call are the following:

Ħ’Attard: Trejqet ir-Reġina; Triq l-Isptar; Triq l-Inħasa

Ħal Balzan: Triq San Valentinu; Triq Sisner; Triq Ġuze Bonnici

Birgu: Triq San Filippu; Pjazza Birgu

Birkirkara: Triq Papa Urbanus VIII; Triq Anġlu Mallia; Triq L-Isqof Labini

Birżebbuġa:Triq il-Bżulija; Triq il-Għirgħien; Triq il-Musbieħ

Bormla: Triq Il-Pellegrinaġġ; Triq San Franġisk; Triq l-Oratorju; Triq Santa Margerita

Ħad Dingli: Triq Misraħ Suffara

Fgura: Triq l-Għarnuq; Triq San Xmun

Floriana: Triq San Publiju; Triq il-Miratur; Triq San Tumas

Għargħur: Triq Katerina Sammut; Sqaq il-Ħofra; Triq l-Indipendenza

Ħal Għaxaq: Triq it-Tgeżwira; Triq Gużeppi D'Arena; Triq tal-Qattus; Triq Dun V. Scicluna Hernandez; Triq l-Ewwel ta' Jannar

Gudja: Triq id-Dejqa; Triq Joseph Pace; Triq Santa Katerina; an unnamed road between Triq Joseph Gravina and Triq Ħal Għaxaq

Gżira: Triq Tas-Sliema

Ħamrun: Triq Ċensu Bugeja; Triq Villambrosa; Triq Karmenu Abela

Iklin: Triq il-Wied; Triq il-Bruka

Isla: Triq Portu Salvu; Triq San Ġiljan; Triq il-Kunċizzjoni

Kalkara: Triq is-Sienja; Trejqet Francesco Chircop; Triq il-Kapuċċini; Triq il-Ġir

Ħal Kirkop: Triq San Ġużepp; Triq Nerik Xerri; Sqaq Sant’ Andrija

Ħal Lija:Triq is-Salvatur; Triq Ugo Mifsud; Triq Annibale Preca (p/o); Triq il-Kbira

Ħal Luqa: Triq il-Ġdida; Trejqa Dun Ġulju Muscat; Triq id-Disgħa t'April

Marsa: Triq il-Marsa; Triq Azzopardi; Triq Isouard

Marsascala: Triq tal-Gardiel (p/o); Triq San Ġwakkin; Triq Patri Wistin Born; Triq La Sengle

Marsaxlokk: Triq ġdida fi Triq tas-Silġ; Triq Duncan; Triq Għajn Osiris; Triq ta’ Ġuno

Mellieħa: Triq It-Tabib Joseph Grech Attard; Triq Ir-Rattan

Mġarr: Triq Dun Ġużepp Micallef; Triq ix-Xagħra tal-Knisja; Triq ir-Riħ tal-Barriera; Triq Madre Tereza; Triq San Filippu

Mosta Triq Madre Maria Teresa Spinelli; Triq Rużar Briffa (Ta’ Żokrija); Triq ta’ Bistra; Triq il-Manwella; Triq Durumblat

Mqabba: Sqaq tas-Serer (in Triq Ħal Kirkop); Triq George Martin

Msida: Triq Bieb it-Torri; Triq it-Torri; Triq tal-Qroqq; Triq Nazju Falzon; Triq ta’ Xmiexi

Mtarfa: Triq Frans Galea; Triq ir-Razzett l-Aħmar; Triq Michael Fsadni

Naxxar: Triq il-Magħtab; Triq Leli Falzon; Triq fi Triq tat-Tarġa (Magħtab)

Paola: Triq il-Wied; Triq Sultana

Pembroke: Triq Martin Luther King; Triq San Patrizju; Trejqet Patri Pelaġju Mifsud; Trejqet Giuseppe M.Letard; Trejqet Patri Odorik Grima; Triq Patri Serafin Zarb

Pietà: Triq Santa Monika; Triq K.Mifsud; Triq San Girgor

Ħal Qormi: Triq il-Kanun (p/o); Triq Dun Ġwann Cilia; Triq Ġorg Zammit

Qrendi: Sqaq il-Mejda (San Niklaw); Triq Sant’ Anna

Rabat: Triq Santa Marija; Triq l-Iskultura; Triq Santa Barbara

Ħal Safi: Triq San Ġwann; Triq It-Tellerit; Triq il-Kaċċattur (p/o)

San Ġiljan: Triq Patrick Brydone; Triq Hans Stumme; Triq Zammit Clapp

San Ġwann: Triq G. Despott; Triq San Franġisk; Triq ta’ Żwejt; Triq iċ-Ċawsli

San Pawl il-Baħar: Triq Ibħra; Triq il-Mistrieħ; Triq Ċensu Tanti; Triq il-Ġifen; Triq Annetto Caruana; Triq Paderborn; Triq Sir Luigi Preziosi

Santa Luċija: Triq il-Gardenja; Triq il-Bruka; Triq iż-Żnuber

Santa Venera: Triq San Ġorġ; Triq Brighella; Triq il-Kardinal Sciberras; Triq il-Blata l-Kaħla; Triq Abela

Siġġiewi: Triq Patri Ġużepp Delia; Triq it-Tiġrija

Tas-Sliema: Triq it-Torri; Triq il-Kbira (High Street)

Swieqi: Triq it-Tomna; Triq ir-Ratal; Triq l-Ilqugħ

Ta’ Xbiex: Triq l-Abate Rigord; Ix-Xatt Ta’ Xbiex (p/o)

Ħal Tarxien: Triq Marjanu Gerada; Triq it-Tempji Neolitiċi; Triq Paola

Valletta: Triq l-Ifran (p/o); Triq iz-Zekka (p/o)

Xgħajra: Triq l-Ispnott; Triq l-Iskola; Triq Ħaż Żabbar; Triq il-Fortizza tal-Grazzja

Ħaż Żabbar: Triq Francis X. Attard (p/o); Triq Ta’ Lanza; Triq ir-Rand; Triq in-Naħla

Ħaż Żebbuġ: Triq Ħal Sajd; Triq il-Madonna; Triq il-Ħali

Żejtun: Triq il-Kbira; Triq il-President Anton Buttigieg; Triq il-Faqqus; Triq Bugħarbiel

Żurrieq: Sqaq Barċellona; Triq fi Triq il-Wied (Wied Babu); Triq Sant' Agatha (and side roads); Triq il-Midra.