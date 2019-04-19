[LIVE] Good Friday: Archbishop celebrates liturgy of the Lord’s passion
Catholics in Malta join millions around the world today to mourn the death of Jesus as part of the liturgical celebrations leading up to Easter
No Mass is celebrated on Good Friday, which is a day of mourning in the Catholic tradition.
Nevertheless, Archbishop Charles Scicluna will be leading the liturgy of the Lord’s passion at St John’s Co-Cathedral in the afternoon.
The live video feed starts at 3.30pm and is being provided by the Curia Communications office.
MaltaToday will be joining other live feeds tomorrow and Sunday.
