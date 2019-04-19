menu

[LIVE] Good Friday: Archbishop celebrates liturgy of the Lord’s passion

Catholics in Malta join millions around the world today to mourn the death of Jesus as part of the liturgical celebrations leading up to Easter

19 April 2019, 3:00pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Catholics commemorate Christ's passion on Good Friday (Photo: Curia Communications Office/Ian Noel Pace)
No Mass is celebrated on Good Friday, which is a day of mourning in the Catholic tradition.

Nevertheless, Archbishop Charles Scicluna will be leading the liturgy of the Lord’s passion at St John’s Co-Cathedral in the afternoon.

The live video feed starts at 3.30pm and is being provided by the Curia Communications office.

MaltaToday will be joining other live feeds tomorrow and Sunday.

