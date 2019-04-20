menu

[LIVE] Easter vigil: Archbishop celebrates Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral

Catholics in Malta join millions around the world this evening to celebrate the Easter vigil 

maltatoday
20 April 2019, 7:32pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Archbishop Charles Scicluna will administer the sacraments to eight people who chose to become Catholic (Photo: Curia Communications Office/Ian Noel Pace)
Archbishop Charles Scicluna will administer the sacraments to eight people who chose to become Catholic (Photo: Curia Communications Office/Ian Noel Pace)

Archbishop Charles Scicluna presides over the Easter vigil that is taking place at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The vigil is the first official celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus, which represents the culmination of the Christian faith.

During the Mass, Scicluna will administer the sacraments of initiation to eight adults from Malta, China, Hungary, Spain, Czechia, Russia and Turkey. The eight people chose to become Catholics.

The live video feed starts at 8pm and is being provided by the Curia Communications office.

MaltaToday will also join the live feed from St John’s Co-Cathedral on Sunday at 10.30am for the Easter Mass celebrated by the archbishop.

More in National
Cocaine worth €15.7 million seized from three containers at Freeport
National

Cocaine worth €15.7 million seized from three containers at Freeport
Kurt Sansone
[LIVE] Easter vigil: Archbishop celebrates Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral
National

[LIVE] Easter vigil: Archbishop celebrates Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral
MaltaToday Staff
[WATCH] Cassola hits out at 'criminal' parliament as tunnel takes centre stage during Gozo debate
National

[WATCH] Cassola hits out at 'criminal' parliament as tunnel takes centre stage during Gozo debate
Karl Azzopardi
'Hypocrites’ in parliament united in will to destroy Malta and Gozo, AD says
National

'Hypocrites’ in parliament united in will to destroy Malta and Gozo, AD says
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.