[LIVE] Easter vigil: Archbishop celebrates Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral

Archbishop Charles Scicluna presides over the Easter vigil that is taking place at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The vigil is the first official celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus, which represents the culmination of the Christian faith.

During the Mass, Scicluna will administer the sacraments of initiation to eight adults from Malta, China, Hungary, Spain, Czechia, Russia and Turkey. The eight people chose to become Catholics.

