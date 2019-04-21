menu

Italian with links to iGaming sector arrested on strength of European Arrest Warrant

The man is wanted in Italy in connection with collecting illegal bribes for the mafia

massimo_costa
21 April 2019, 4:16pm
by Massimo Costa
The 42-year-old Italian national was arrested on Sunday after Italy issued a European Arrest Warrant
An Italian man known in the local iGaming sector was arrested in Malta on Sunday on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant. 

The 42-year-old, who lives in Swieqi, was arrested in a joint police operation, code-named "OP RICH", involving officers from the Intelligence and Counter Terrorism units.

In a statement, the police said that the unnamed man was "well known within iGaming circles in Malta". He is expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days, starting the process for his extradition.

The Italian authorities requested the arrest of the man based on his associations with certain organisations and on his involvement in the management and collection of illegal bribes and other illegally-obtained money for mafia organiations.

Six people to date have been arrested in Malta in 2019 through European Arrest Warrants.

