PD blunder will see deputy leader Timothy Alden run as independent for Sliema council

Democratic Party deputy leader Timothy Alden will be running as an independent candidate in the Sliema local council election, following what the party described as a “clerical error” by the party.

“Partit Demokratiku would like to inform the electorate that following a clerical error, the electoral commission has stated that deputy leader Timothy Alden will be listed as an Independent candidate on the ballot sheet for the Sliema local council election, with Tal- Oranġjo to be listed after his name,” read a party statement.

It added that “on his part, all documents were submitted correctly and all procedures were followed”.

The party said it remained “foursquare behind its deputy leader in his election campaign” and that if elected, Alden would act as the PD’s official representative and councillor in Sliema.

“Partit Demokratiku will continue to promote solidarity between residents both old and new, and seek cooperation and understanding across party lines,” Alden said.

“Partisanship has no place in local service. Partit Demokratiku is therefore determined to humanise politics through a people-centred leadership approach, putting the needs of the community and their quality of life before private and party interests.”

PD said that active citizenship was a “core pillar” of its vision, and that it wishes to “foster an understanding that with rights also come certain responsibilities”.

“We all have a duty to look after our neighbours, our locality, and also to seek the betterment and well-being of our wider community across our country.”