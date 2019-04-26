Catch them while they’re young: 14-year-olds can now become Labour Party members

The Labour Party’s Annual General Conference has approved a change that will see the minimum age for one to become a member lowered from 16 to 14 years.

It said that over the past two years, the party’s youth wing, Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti, had seen an increase in the number of youngsters below the age of 16 that wanted to join and contribute to the party.

In a statement the Labour Party said the latest change followed the launch of the campaign ‘Ġenerazzjoni Sittax’ two years ago.

“Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti recognises that none of this would have been possible without 16-year-olds being given the right to vote, a right that brought with it a great interest in local, national and European politics,” the PL said. “This sequence of events shows us how legislative changes can have a positive effect on various aspects of life.”

Outreach has increased PL’s catchment

Deputy leader for party affairs Chris Cardona told he conference that the party’s decision to hold various sessions outside the PL headquarters had been a positive decision.

The Labour party held sessions in three localities in Malta and a futher three localities in Gozo, with Cardona stressing that this had increased the party’s “catchment”, despite the fact that it was already popular.

The sessions, he said, had been essential to the party listening to more people for it to be better able to propose changes that improved society.

Cardona said that this contrasted with the approach being taken by the Opposition. “It is a party that is negative and one that is built on falsehoods and principles that are either no longer valid, or which conveniently hide these principles.”

He said that despite PN leader Adrian Delia’s promises of a ‘new way’, this had not yet materialised. “I think that on the 25 May, the nation will now say to the PN: ‘no way’.”

Since the last election two years ago, the PN, Cardona said, had not come up with one idea or proposal to inspire at least one segment of society.

He recalled how in 2009, upon being elected Labour Party leader, Joseph Muscat had asked the party’s delegates, councilors and MPs to start coming up with ideas for the party to be in a strong position to offer an alternative to the government of the time.

The PN, he said, was creating a democratic deficit that was a threat to the country’s present way of life.

Cardona also accused the PN of attempting to deprive “hundreds, if not thousands” of people from their right to vote, by not fielding enough candidates in a number of localities.

Turning to the European Parliament, Cardona insisted that the difference in the performance and the priorities of Labour and PN MEPs was clear for all to see.

PN MEPs, he said, had chosen to attack the country because they knew that attacking investment and jobs would hurt the government.

“Had the interests of the country not been safeguarded by a strong government, it could have left to the loss of thousands of jobs across Malta and Gozo,” Cardona said.

Cardona ended with an appeal to the Prime Minister for him to stay on as party leader.

“When you were elected leader, you had asked us to love you and we loved you and your family, and don’t forget that in addition to your family you also have us because we are also your family and we need you to stay and guide us,” Cardona said.

He said that ultimately the final decision would be Muscat’s, but said the party wanted to there to be many more conferences with Muscat sat at the table.