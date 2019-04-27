‘Unacceptable’ that Mellieha councillors have not voiced concern on Malta-Gozo tunnel, AD candidate says

Mellieha councillors have ignored the “serious threat” a Malta-Gozo tunnel will pose to the quality of life of rural communities in Manikata and Għerien, Alternattiva Demokratika said.

AD Mellieha candidate Luke Caruana said it was “unacceptable” that the Mellieha council has not voiced concern on the tunnel plans.

“Unfortunately, it is not the first time that the quality of life of residents is brushed aside to accommodate the interests of strong business lobbies,” Caruana said.

Plans for the Gozo-Malta tunnel show that the tunnel portal on the Malta side will be in the Manikata area, which falls within the boundaries of the Mellieha local council.

Caruana was speaking on Saturday at a press conference during which he formally launched his candidature for the Mellieha council elections.

He insisted that a long-term vision was needed to ensure that the remaining open spaces are protected from over development.

“Our locality should also become considerably greener and prioritise people over cars. This can be achieved by expanding pedestrian zones and possibly making main streets more accessible to cleaner modes of transport such as bicycles and electric taxis. Planting indigenous trees will also help to improve air quality and provide shelter during the summer months,” Caruana said.

AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the Mellieha council should better embrace the locality’s links with nature and heritage.

“Fort Campbell in Selmun is in a state of ruin having been neglected and vandalised over a long time. Mellieha council should take the lead in coordinating efforts to restore Fort Campbell and establish a suitable use linked to the appreciation of the rural environment and eco-tourism,” Cacopardo said.

He said AD is prioritising environment protection and residents in the upcoming local elections.

Elections in all 68 councils across Malta and Gozo will be held on 25 May.