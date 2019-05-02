Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia face off in first ever debate tonight on Xtra

Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia went head-to-head for the first time on Thursday as the campaign for the European Parliament election kicks off in earnest.

The leaders debated each other on Saviour Balzan’s Xtra, where they discussed a range of subjects including immigration, the environment, as well as corruption and good governance.

The debate was recorded this afternoon and will air on TVM tonight at 8.50pm.

This will be the first time both leaders engaged in a debate since Delia was elected leader of the Nationalist Party 18 months ago.

Delia, a litigation lawyer by profession, has challenged Muscat to a televised debate on a number of occasions since becoming PN leader, a request Muscat had not accepted, until now.

The two will again face each other in the final debate organised by the Broadcasting Authority three days before the election.

Malta votes to elect its MEPs and councillors in 68 localities on 25 May.