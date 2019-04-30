Teachers’ union rushes to denounce claims of job cuts for LSEs

The ministry for education will not cut back on the number of Learning Supporter Educators (LSEs) it has employed but intends recruiting more, the ministry has said.

The statement comes in addition to that by teachers’ union MUT, which denounced misleading information that LSE jobs would be reduced.

“In the last six years, the government has invested more resources in favour of inclusiveness through more investment in infrastructure and human resources, and this will continue in the coming period,” the ministry said.

The union said that claims of LSEs losing their jobs were totally false and misleading, because there was a growing need for these resources.

The union also said it was false that supply LSEs would lose their jobs. “The union is negotiating a new agreement with the ministry so that supply LSEs can be given regular employment in the months and years to come. Whoever has spread this false claim does not have LSEs or the union at heart.”