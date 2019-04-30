Cirque du Soleil to perform 28 shows in Malta during 2019

Cirque du Soleil will be performing 28 shows over six consecutive weeks, starting from the 27 November, through till the 20 of December in Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority has announced.

Speaking at a press conference, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Tuesday, MTA Chairman Gavin Gulia said Cirque du Soleil would be performing shows daily from Tuesday to Sunday, with two shows per day on the weekends.

"We are honoured that Cirque du Soleil is coming to Malta, and hope that it will go a long way in enhancing the reputation of the Maltese islands, but also the MTA in the production and importation of events. The MTA has focused heavily on events, and hopes to see Cirque du Soleil become one of its foremost flagships," Gulia said. He added that the MTA hoped that the brand would bring more visibility to Malta.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said that it had been a milestone of the ministry to contract Cirque du Soleil to perform in Malta. "We felt that there was a gap in the market and that it would be well received by not only the Maltese but tourists alike. Hoteliers have already experienced their excitement that Cirque du Soleil will be performing during the later part of the year."

Mizzi said, said that the show, which has been specially created for Malta entitled 'Victory' will be centred around a chess team. "We have secured a contract with Cirque du Soleil that will ensure, a new show is performed exclusively in Malta for the duration of our three-year contract with the brand."

The entertainment group's vice-president, Daniel Lamarre said that they were proud to bring Cirque du Soleil to Malta for the very first time, in Cirque du Soleil history. "The performance is created exclusively for Malta, with the 60 minutes production being the first of the three-year agreement, which will be presented right here at the MCC," Lamarre said.