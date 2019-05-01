Labour Party supporters fill Castille square ahead of annual Workers’ Day mass meeting

Thousands of Labour Party supporters have descended on Valletta for party’s annual Workers’ Day mass meeting.

Party supporters wearing t-shirts with the party’s campaign slogan ‘Malta in our hearts’ were in party mode with Castille square turning into a sea of Maltese and Labour Party flags.

The crowd was entertained by a number of DJ acts as well as 90s pop sensation Corona.

The party's MEP candidates as well as a number of ministers and MPs could also be spotted in the crowd.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to address the crowd at 5:30pm, with the European Socialist’s candidate for the post of European Commission Frans Timmermans is also expected to address the mass meeting ahead of the Prime Minister.

More to follow