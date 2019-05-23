PN renews promise to pay back Maltese people robbed by overcharging utility bills

The Nationalist Party has repeated its promise that it would pay the Maltese people back, if elected, after being robbed by overcharging on utility bills.

On Wednesday, the Ombudsman had confirmed with PN MEP candidate Michael Briguglio that it was willing to investigate claims of overcharging utility bills if consumers file direct complaints with his office.

Briguglio claimed in a press conference held on Thursday at the PN Centre that he had written to the Ombudsman on the matter who accepted that it would investigate anomalous bills.

“This is a win for Maltese families and shows that the PN is still effective whilst in Opposition,” he said.

PN Deputy Leader David Agius said that the PN has been highlighting ‘faulty’ bills for quite some time and that even the Prime Minister had accepted that the utility bills being issued by State Agency ARMS were faulty, but months later nothing had been done about the issue.

“People are still being robbed via these bills as we speak. In fact, 80% of people are paying much more than they should be paying,” Agius said, adding that the PN headquarters had received a total of 1,300 bills over the past year and that it spied discrepancies of over €600 in some of them.

“There’s also a court case where ARMS itself admitted to trying to fix the issue after it received several complaints. The PN wants this injustice to end,” he said.