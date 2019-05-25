menu

AFM rescues 216 migrants in distress

The rescued persons are expected to disembark in Malta this morning

maltatoday
25 May 2019, 10:07am
by MaltaToday Staff
File photo showing P52 which was involved in the rescue
AFM patrol boats have rescued 216 migrants from the sea inside Malta’s search and rescue region last night.

In a statement issued this morning, the AFM said that the migrants were on board two rubber boats which were in distress. They are expected to disembark in Malta this morning.

Over the past two days, a total of 12 migrant boats left Libya, Tunisia and Algeria and disembarked in Sicily, Sardinia and Lampedusa, taking advantage of a good weather window, the statement said.

