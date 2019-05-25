menu

Hit and run leaves biker with grievous injuries

A 43-year-old biker sustained grievous injuries in a hit and run accident in Żebbuġ

kurt_sansone
25 May 2019, 6:25pm
by Kurt Sansone
The biker sustained grievous injuries after a collision with a vehicle that sped off the scene
A 43-year-old man from Żebbuġ was hospitalised with grievous injuries after being involved in a crash with his motorbike.

The accident happened at 11am in Triq Dun Karm Psaila, Żebbuġ, between a Kawazaki bike driven by the man, and an unidentified car.

The police said the car drove from the scene of the accident.

The biker was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and was certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

