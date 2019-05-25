Hit and run leaves biker with grievous injuries

A 43-year-old man from Żebbuġ was hospitalised with grievous injuries after being involved in a crash with his motorbike.

The accident happened at 11am in Triq Dun Karm Psaila, Żebbuġ, between a Kawazaki bike driven by the man, and an unidentified car.

The police said the car drove from the scene of the accident.

The biker was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and was certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.