[WATCH] Arrogance after historic win would be 'biggest mistake', Miriam Dalli says

It would be a big mistake if the government were to become arrogant and fail to keep its feet on the ground following Labour's historic win, Miriam Dalli said.

The Labour MEP, who is set to be re-elected to the European Parliament with a large number of votes, said the trust her voters showed in her highlighted and increased the responsibility she had of representing the Maltese people in Europe in the best way possible.

Asked by MaltaToday if she saw any validity in concerns that, following its historic win, the government could become more arrogant, Dalli said it was paramount for her party's movement remain close to the people.

[It would be the biggest mistake [to become arrogant]," Dalli said, "I think that the most important thing for this movement is for it to remain of the people and with the people. We need to keep our feet on the ground constatly."

"The roles we have are not our privilege - they were entrusted to us by the people, because they have faith that we can represent them in the best way," she said.

Dalli added that she felt responsible to represent not only those who voted for her but also those who opted not to, and to translate this into something which leads to a positive change in their lives.