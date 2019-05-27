Libyan prime minister in Malta to ‘clarify’ state of conflict threatening Tripoli

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj is in Malta for talks with representatives of the Maltese government regarding the ongoing conflict in his country.

Sarraj heads the Government of National Accord, which is recognised by the international community.

However, earlier this year General Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control much of the north African state’s eastern territory, ordered his forces to take the capital.

The conflict has so far seen hundreds of people killed and thousands of others displaced.

Haftar has rejected calls made as early as yesterday, for a ceasefire, insisting that his forces would continue their campaign until all “militias” have laid down their arms.

“We are happy to be here to meet you and to have been given this opportunity to clarify what is going on in our country and to show the negative impact of the attack on Tripoli,” Sarraj said.

“We are looking forward to discussing the details on how we can overcome these challenges and on how we can work together,” Sarraj added.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told Sarraj that the situation in Libya was of deep concern for Malta, both because of the two countries’ geographical proximity as well as their friendship.

“We regard the Libyan people as very close friends, if not family,” the Prime Minister said.

He said his government was closely following what was happening and was always looking to foster more contact and agreement in order to secure peace and prosperity in Libya.

“It is a key obligation that is very high on out international agenda,” he said.