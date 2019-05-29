menu

Joseph Muscat expresses pride at PL leading Valletta local council for the first time

Alfred Zammit will be Valletta's new Mayor as Labour win majority in the capital's local council for the first time ever

david_hudson
29 May 2019, 8:31pm
by David Hudson
ONE TV presenter Alfred Zammit embraced after being declared first PL Mayor for Valletta
ONE TV presenter Alfred Zammit embraced after being declared first PL Mayor for Valletta

Valletta's local council has gone the way of Labour; this was confirmed by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in a tweet. 

"So proud that PL will for the first time ever lead the local council of our capital city," Muscat wrote on Twitter.

Since its inception 25 years ago, the Valletta local council has never enjoyed a Labour majority. This means that Wednesday's Labour win here is a historic victory for PL. 

Alfred Zammit, ONE TV presenter, will be Valletta's new Mayor after a hard-fought battle with PL popular candidate Ray Azzopardi. The difference between them was of a few votes.

Turnouts had already indicated that this could be a possibility since a 19-drop in turnout from 2013 had been registered in the capital. 

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi embracing Alfred Zammit who will be the first PL Mayor in Valletta
Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi embracing Alfred Zammit who will be the first PL Mayor in Valletta

In 2013, the PN had won the local council by a slim majority, 51.6% to PL's 48.4%. Valletta was won by the PN with just 150 votes.

The Naxxar counting hall is once again abuzz as party agents now tally the local council election votes in 27 localities across Malta and Gozo. All eyes will be on the rest of the neck-and-neck localities, namely St Paul's Bay, St Julian's and Nadur. 

Localities which will be decided today are: Birzebbuga, Ghajnsielem, Dingli, Balzan, Tarxien, Zebbug, Valletta, Fontana, Marsa, Mellieha, Qrendi, Nadur, Xewkija, Zejtun, Zurrieq, Ghasri, Iklin, Imqabba, Pembroke, St Julian’s, St Paul’s Bay, St Venera, and Ta’ Xbiex.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
