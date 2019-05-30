menu

Customs discover €130,000 in undeclared cash on man about to travel to Istanbul

The money was found by customs officials under a false bottom in the passenger’s hand luggage

massimo_costa
30 May 2019, 4:19pm
by Massimo Costa
The man was found to be concealing almost €130,000 in undeclared cash
The man was found to be concealing almost €130,000 in undeclared cash

A Libyan national who was about to catch a flight to Istanbul from Malta airport has been caught by customs officials with almost €130,000 in undeclared cash.

The money was found during a routine exercise by Customs’ anti-money laundering team, who noticed a false bottom in the passenger’s hand luggage as they were searching it.

A total of €127,506 in large denominations were subsequently elevated from this hidden compartment.

In a statement on Thursday, customs said that this is the second largest undeclared cash seizure made by the Customs Anti Money Laundering Section, making 2019 a record-breaking year in terms of undeclared cash seizures.

The police Anti-Money Laundering section was immediately informed about the incident, and subsequently arrested the passenger.

In accordance with European and national law, €10,000 of the undeclared cash were returned to the passenger, while the rest were held pending the investigation.

Customs highlighted that, only two day ago, Sophie - a customs sniffer dog - detected that a Ukranian national travelling to Istanbul also had a large amount of cash on him.

It was discovered that he was carrying €10,559, and he later agreed to an out of court settlement were he forfeited the €559 which were above the maximum amount of cash which one can travel with without declaring it.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
PN executive to decide on David Stellini’s replacement on Saturday
National

PN executive to decide on David Stellini’s replacement on Saturday
Yannick Pace
Customs discover €130,000 in undeclared cash on man about to travel to Istanbul
National

Customs discover €130,000 in undeclared cash on man about to travel to Istanbul
Massimo Costa
Labour hoping to retain control of Birkirkara, as vote counting enters second day
National

Labour hoping to retain control of Birkirkara, as vote counting enters second day
Yannick Pace / David Hudson
Updated | Roberta Metsola files police report over Facebook threat
National

Updated | Roberta Metsola files police report over Facebook threat
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.