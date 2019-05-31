[WATCH] Close race ends with PN taking back first council in Munxar

There was just a thirty-five vote difference at the end of the counting session for Munxar which guaranteed that the Nationalist Party takes back a council from Labour leadership in these elections.

Damien Spiteri is the new, young PN Mayor for Munxar.

"I know for a fact that people who usually support the opposing party have given me their support," he told MaltaToday. "I have no words. I doubled the amount of votes from last time. Let's work so that Munxar and Xlendi become the best areas in Gozo."

He added that he is looking forward to the five elected councillors working hand in hand.

The PN obtained 465 votes while Labour won 430 votes. This means that Labour has been dethroned in this Gozo locality as the PN do better on the sister island.