menu

[WATCH] Close race ends with PN taking back first council in Munxar

Labour was dethroned in Munxar as new PN mayor admits that he received support from across the board

david_hudson
31 May 2019, 7:24pm
by David Hudson
A lot of work to do in Xlendi and Munxar, new PN mayor contends
A lot of work to do in Xlendi and Munxar, new PN mayor contends

There was just a thirty-five vote difference at the end of the counting session for Munxar which guaranteed that the Nationalist Party takes back a council from Labour leadership in these elections.

Damien Spiteri is the new, young PN Mayor for Munxar. 

"I know for a fact that people who usually support the opposing party have given me their support," he told MaltaToday. "I have no words. I doubled the amount of votes from last time. Let's work so that Munxar and Xlendi become the best areas in Gozo."

He added that he is looking forward to the five elected councillors working hand in hand. 

The PN obtained 465 votes while Labour won 430 votes. This means that Labour has been dethroned in this Gozo locality as the PN do better on the sister island. 

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in National
Labour reaches new high with 47,000 vote majority in local council elections
National

Labour reaches new high with 47,000 vote majority in local council elections
David Hudson
[WATCH] Close race ends with PN taking back first council in Munxar
National

[WATCH] Close race ends with PN taking back first council in Munxar
David Hudson
Gozo PN councillor Kevin Cutajar in bid for co-option to House
National

Gozo PN councillor Kevin Cutajar in bid for co-option to House
Matthew Vella
Customs seize 4,100 beverage bottles illegally imported by Cospicua barber
National

Customs seize 4,100 beverage bottles illegally imported by Cospicua barber
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.