Customs discover more undeclared cash as over €21,000 seized at airport

Customs made more discoveries of undeclared cash on Saturday, seizing over €21,000 off two passengers who were about to travel from Malta International Airport.

Both passengers were Ivorian nationals on their way to Istanbul, Turkey.

The two were taken to the Customs office after routine security checks raised officials’ suspicions.

Searches on one of the passengers led to the discovery of €11,760, while the officials found €10,000 hidden in his trousers.

The man carrying the larger amount agreed to forfeit the €1,660 he was carrying which was in excess of the undeclared cash limit, while the other passenger was fined €200 as dictated by the law.

The law states that any person entering or leaving Malta, or transiting through the country, and carrying a sum equivalent to €10,000 or more in cash is obliged to declare that sum to Customs authorities.

In a statement, the Customs Department said that yesterday’s seizures were the third and fourth cases of undeclared cash discoveries by Customs in a matter of days, bringing this week's tally to over €160,000.