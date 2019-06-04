[WATCH] Equality 'sticker campaign' aimed at raising awareness among hospitality workers

LGBTQ welcome stickers are just the beginning of the initiative

Helena Dalli has played down the controversy surrounding an equality mark campaign for businesses in the hospitality sector, insisting it is directed at foreign workers who may not fully appreciate the inclusion enshrined in Malta's laws.

The initiative, called #ALLWELCOME is piloted by the Human Rights Directorate within the Equality Ministry and was launched on Monday in conjunction with the Malta Tourism Authority.

Businesses operating in the hospitality sector will be able to apply for a sticker indicating that their establishment embraces diversity. The sticker, which sports the rainbow colours associated with the LGBTIQ community caused a stir with many gay people interpreting it as a means to segregate individuals.

Dalli told MaltaToday on Tuesday that the sticker was backed by a policy on awareness training for workers in the hospitality industry.

"This is aimed primarily at the hospitality industry that employs people from countries with different laws to ours and who require awareness on inclusion and the celebration of diversity we have in Malta," the minister said.

She added that companies who spoke to the directorate and agreed with the initiative wanted to foster a climate of acceptance, inclusion and celebration of diversity.

